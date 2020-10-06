Former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich playmaker Mario Gotze is reportedly set to sign for PSV Eindhoven.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Dortmund expired.

He has been spotted outside the Philips Stadion and according to reports in the Netherlands is signing a two-year deal with the Eredivisie side.

Gotze scored the winning goal for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final but has struggled to hold down a first-team place in recent years due to injury issues.

He spent four years with Dortmund from 2009-13 before leaving to join Bayern Munich. After three years at the Allianz Arena he returned to Dortmund, but only started five Bundesliga matches last season.

Elsewhere, Chelsea confirmed that Marco van Ginkel has returned to PSV on loan for the 2020/21 season – it is his third spell with the club.

