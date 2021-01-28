Arteta keen to hold onto Odegaard

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club are hoping that Martin Odegaard will stay in north London beyond the end of this season. The 22-year-old joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid until the summer, but the Times reveal that Arsenal will explore the possibility of extending Odegaard's stay. Arteta admits that the Denmark international could remain at the Emirates stadium beyond the current campaign if he adapts well and if Madrid agree. Odegaard was initially supposed to be on loan at Real Sociedad for this season, but returned to the Spanish capital after Real Madrid ended his stay at Sociedad a year early.

Paper Round's view: This will be music to Arsenal supporters' ears. There is already a buzz around the club over the signing of the creative midfielder, but there was some disappointment over the length of his deal and a lack of a buy-out clause. If the 22-year-old hits the ground running in the Premier League, Arsenal will be desperate to hang onto him for another year. Arsenal extended Dani Ceballos' loan spell from the Spanish champions by an extra year, so there's no reason why they couldn't try and do the same with Odegaard. It just depends on whether Real Madrid want him back. If Zinedine Zidane is sacked by the summer, it could open the door for a fresh start in Spain for Odegaard.

Lingard close to loan move

Jesse Lingard is edging closer to a loan move to West Ham United, according to the Guardian. The Manchester United midfielder has pushed for a move away from Old Trafford during the winter transfer window due to his limited appearances for the Red Devils over the past year. The 28-year-old is set to join West Ham on loan for the rest of the season, with the Hammers paying a £1.5-million fee. The London club were forced to bring forward the permanent transfer of Said Benrahma from Brentford to free up a loan spot for Lingard in their squad.

Paper Round's view: This is a much-needed move for Lingard. The Manchester United academy graduate maybe should've left his boyhood club during the summer, but at least now he will be able to get a fresh start. His confidence is probably at an all-time low and will need to be built up at the London stadium. Luckily the Hammers are in great form at the moment and it looks like it will be a move that will have Lingard enjoying himself on the pitch once again. The 28-year-old has had a tough few years and this might be just what he needs to rediscover the form that saw him star for England at the 2018 World Cup.

Maitland-Niles to leave on loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is prepared to leave Arsenal on loan this month as he looks to get regular minutes on the pitch. The Mirror state that the 23-year-old is on the search for first-team football as he looks to secure a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the European Championships this summer. Maitland-Niles' minutes have been limited so far this season and he is worried that he could miss out on the tournament. The Athletic's David Ornstein also reports that West Bromwich Albion are "pushing hard" to bring him on loan, while there is interest from a current top four side.

Paper Round's view: It's a bold decision for Maitland-Niles to make. It would be easy for him to sit back at Arsenal and quietly wait for his chance, but he's desperate to create a chance himself. His versatility might be his downfall in north London as he isn't strong enough to start at full-back or wing-back and hasn't really been given a chance in his natural position of centre-midfield. West Brom would be an interesting move, but he would be stuck in a relegation battle. However, it would definitely give him more minutes on the pitch. Surely Arsenal don't loan him to a top four side... but if they did, would he be first team? Probably not.

Rose going nowhere

Danny Rose is set to stay at Tottenham for the remainder of the season, despite the fact that he has not featured in a senior match for Spurs in over a year. The 30-year-old's current contract in north London expires in the summer and he knows that his future is over at the club that he has played for since the age of 14 years old. The Mirror reveal that there is interest from Premier League side Sheffield United and Turkish club Trabzonspor, but Rose will not leave Tottenham during the winter window.

Paper Round's view: It's a decision that could be seen as strange, but Danny Rose is on a contract worth £60,000-per-week at Tottenham. Realistically he's not going to be getting an offer worth half of that anywhere else, so why wouldn't he stay for a few more months? Obviously it shouldn't be all about the money but Rose is probably waiting for a more appealing offer too. He feels he could wait until the summer and get a better move. Sheffield United are 10 points adrift of safety so could be playing in the Championship next season, while a move to Turkey might not interest Rose. He will have more options when he becomes a free agent.

