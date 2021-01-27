Martin Odegaard has joined Arsenal on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League club have confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder asked to leave Real Madrid on loan as he wanted more regular first-team action. A loan agreement was reached with Arsenal on Sunday night and he passed his medical on Tuesday.

He reportedly considered a return to Real Sociedad where he had an impressive 19/20 season on loan, but he decided to join the Gunners instead to test himself in the Premier League. It has been reported that Mikel Arteta's conversation with the playmaker was key to his decision.

Odegaard is being dubbed the replacement for Mesut Ozil, who has departed for Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

The Norway international made just seven appearances for Real Madrid this season following a 19/20 campaign where he was a permanent fixture in Sociedad's starting XI.

He was left out of the squad to face minnows Alcoyano last Wednesday which spelled the end of his time there this season.

'AN AMAZING SIGNING'

In the third Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Deji Odedina, Justin Cole and Marcus Foley agreed that moving to the Emirates would be a good move for Odegaard.

SPAIN: AS GOOD AS PRIME OZIL

Eurosport Spain’s Felix Martin thinks Odegaard is as good as Mesut Ozil in his prime.

"Including Odegaard in the squad this season was an easy decision for Real Madrid," he told us. "He was one of the best players of La Liga last season, his performances for Real Sociedad were outstanding.

“He played 36 games, scoring seven goals (some of them were important, he scored against Atlético de Madrid or even Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey) and provided nine assists.

“His numbers speak for his performance and himself, that’s why it was obvious that Real would get him back, even though the loan contract said that he was supposed to stay two years in Real Sociedad.

“He’s a great player, a young guy, he’s only 22 and he can offer the magic a kid his age has. He’s very talented and he’s a very technical midfielder. He can play either as a number eight or ten, he can be a box-to-box midfielder, play behind the striker to assist him or even play wide on the right.

"He could actually be a great replacement for Ozil, he’s somehow similar to the prime version of the German midfielder, a player with a lot of imagination and a great technique that is definitely different.

"Odegaard would improve a lot his level if he played in the Premier League, in fact, I thought that if he had to leave Madrid he would sign for sure for an English team."

