Arsenal have confirmed that France U21 midfielder Matteo Guendouzi has joined Hertha Berlin on a one-year loan deal.

“The France Under-21 international has made 82 appearances for us since joining from French side Lorient in summer 2018,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website.

“Matteo started his career at Paris Saint-Germain’s academy before joining Lorient. He went straight into our first-team squad when he joined us, with only three players making more appearances than Matteo in his debut season of 2018/19.”

Guendouzi has largely been a peripheral figure at the Emirates since a feisty 2-1 defeat to Brighton in June when he appeared to grab the throat of Brighton striker Neal Maupay.

Arsenal boss Arteta had expected the France U21 international to apologise for his conduct but a failure to do so saw the former Lorient player banished from the team.

The midfielder referenced that absence in a tweet announcing his move, saying:

Excited to be back on the pitch and defend the colours of Hertha Berlin.

