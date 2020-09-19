Barcelona have had two bids rejected by Norwich for Max Aarons, according to reports.

The Athletic reporter David Ornstein says the Championship club rejected Barcelona's offers for 20-year-old right-back. He reports the Barca’s first bid was a loan with an option to buy, but no financial penalties based on appearances.

The second was a loan with an option to buy but including those financial penalties if Aarons wasn't to get game time. Ornstein adds Aarons' representatives has already agreed personal terms with five-time European champions Bayern Munich.

Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol says Barcelona wanted to take the England U21 international on loan, but the Canaries rejected the offer because there was no obligation to buy.

Both report that Barca will opt for USA international Sergino Dest from Ajax instead.

Aarons, who has also been linked to Premier League clubs Arsenal and Liverpool, is contracted at Norwich until 2024.

AARONS TO BAYERN - WHY NOT?

Eurosport Germany's Marc Hlusiak on the links to Bayern

Bayern are in need for a right back like Aarons. Still the number one target is Sergino Dest from Ajax, but if that doesn't work out - why not?

Aarons would be a pretty good fit, as he is faster and more offensive-thinking than Pavard. In the future, Pavard should play centre back, so the position on the right would be free. It could be a good fit, but Bayern first will go all in for Dest.

