Memphis is determined to get his Barca move, Luka Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid, Manchester United pass on Ismaila Sarr and Mesut Ozil is left out of Arsenal's squad.

Memphis targets Barca move

transfers Contract row cost Dembele a transfer to Man Utd - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO

Memphis Depay will push to join Barcelona in January, according to Jean-Michel Aulus, the Lyon president. The Sun reports the club president as saying: "Today, he is disappointed, but not towards Lyon, more towards Barcelona. He is going to do everything he can to find himself in a position where he moves there in January." Barcelona were unable to afford the 26-year-old forward before the most recent transfer deadline.

Paper Round’s view: Memphis has done an excellent job of rebuilding his reputation after struggling to find his best form at Manchester United, and now he is coming up to the end of his contract he will surely find his way to another top European club. With the financial constraints around the world, picking up an experienced international striker for a reduced fee or on a free transfer will be hard to turn down.

Modric wants Real stay

Luka Modric wants to stay at Real Madrid, according to the story in Spanish newspaper Marca. The 35-year-old Croatian international midfielder is willing to sign a new deal and wants to end his career at the Bernabeu. However, the club are yet to open talks with any of their players in the last year of their contracts, and that does not appear to be changing soon.

Paper Round’s view: Modric is coming towards the end of his time in the game, one would think, but given the way he plays and the intelligence he has on the pitch, then perhaps he could be one of those players who extends their careers closer to 40 than 30. With the economic impact of the coronavirus, Real might want to keep him on longer than they first anticipated and save themselves a transfer fee.

United pass on Sarr

Manchester United have passed on signing Ismaila Sarr, according to a story in the Mirror. Having left it this late, the club can no longer include the 22-year-old Senegalese international in their Champions League squad if they sign him before the domestic transfer deadline of 16 October, which means Ole Gunnar Solskaer and Ed Woodward will not make a move for the Watford winger.

Paper Round’s view: If United view Sarr as a sensible purchase then missing out on him because of a handful of Champions League games this season makes no sense. However, with the arrival of Facundo Pellistri, and Amad Traore to arrive most likely in January, then it would possibly be a mistake to block the first team path for two supposedly promising teenagers

Ozil left out of Arsenal Europa squad

Mikel Arteta has left Mesut Ozil out of the Arsenal squad for their Europa League games, reports the Telegraph. The 31-year-old playmaker is in his last year of his contract at the Emirates and has not played a minute this season. He has been frozen out with the club looking to get his £350,000-a-week wages off the books, with Ozil keen to stay.

Paper Round’s view: While they are not exactly the same type of players, the arrival of Thomas Partey means that the way back to the first team for Ozil is even harder, and it is hard to see Arteta relenting in his isolation of Ozil. It seems cruel, but it is the nature of football that sometimes an unwanted player has to be made to see he needs to find a new club.

transfers Arsenal beat deadline to sign Thomas Partey, Lucas Torreira goes to Atletico Madrid 05/10/2020 AT 22:03