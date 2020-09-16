Lyon on Tuesday poured cold water on reports that their Dutch international forward Memphis Depay is on the brink of a €30m move to Barcelona.

Dutch media reported on Tuesday that the Catalan club, where former Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman recently took over, were on the brink of signing the 26-year-old striker.

Yet Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said the Spanish giants had told him Depay was too expensive for them.

"The president of Barça (Josep Maria Bartomeu) told me on Sunday that Barça was suffering a lot from the Covid-19 crisis and have no possibility of making an offer," Aulas tweeted on Tuesday.

He helped the French club to the semi-final of the Champions League last month and scored a hat-trick as Lyon kicked off the new Ligue 1 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Dijon on August 28.

Barcelona boss Koeman, when asked about former Manchester United forward Depay amid talk of a transfer, told Fox Sports Netherlands:

For Depay to arrive, you must first sell.

Depay scored a penalty in Lyon's 2-1 defeat against Montpellier on Tuesday night.

Additional reporting from Reuters.

