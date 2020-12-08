Mesut Ozil has a ’90 per cent’ chance of leaving Arsenal for Fenerbahce in January, says one of the club’s congress members.
The Germany international, who is on £350,000 a week, has not featured for the Gunners since March and manager Mikel Arteta has not included him in his Premier League or Europa League squads.
With plenty of clubs likely to baulk at his wages, 19-time Turkish champions Fenerbahce – the club Ozil reportedly supports – are said to be keen to sign the 32 year old playmaker with a deal edging closer.
Murat Zorlu, a member of Fenerbahce’s congress, told
that a move looks to be on the cards.
"A source, who’s very well connected to the club, has told me that Mesut Ozil is likely to become a Fenerbahce player during the next transfer window," he said.
I would say 90% he will join us in one month.
Ozil’s Arsenal contract expires in June next year.
Paper Round’s view
Just get this done so it’s no longer a thing. It has been a burden for all involved for too long; too many questions for Arteta, too much money spent on wages by the club, and too much time wasted by Ozil at a club who clearly did not want him in the summer – when the transfer window was still open. Hopefully something can finally be sorted in January.