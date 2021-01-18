Arsene Wenger has claimed that he never spoke about a move to Fenerbahce with Mesut Ozil, but says that the playmaker's interest in Turkey was apparent.

Ozil, born in Germany to Turkish parents, is set to move to the Istanbul club in January having fallen out of favour at Arsenal, where he was signed by the legendary French manager.

Wenger says that his sole interest with regards to Ozil was to keep him in north London, but his subsequent move to his ancestral homeland has come as no surprise to him.

"I had never had a conversation [with Ozil] about Fenerbahce before because I wanted to keep Mesut Ozil at Arsenal," he told beIN Sport Turkey.

But I could always feel a strong Turkish link because I met the family, I met his agent, I met his father when I signed him and you could see that there is a strong attachment to Turkey and a big interest in the Turkish league.

Wenger went on to say that he believes the deal taking Ozil to Turkey will be the biggest of the January transfer window and will help Fenerbahce, who are second in the Super Lig, secure the title.

"You have the pleasure of announcing a transfer like that in a period where you don't have many transfers," he continued.

"It certainly will be the biggest transfer of the January transfer window because the world of football is a bit quiet.

"But overall it's fantastic news for Fenerbahce, who are in a strong position in the league, and I think it will be the piece in the puzzle that will make them even more of a threat to win the Turkish league."

Ozil turned out for Germany during his long international career, winning the World Cup with his country of birth in 2014.

