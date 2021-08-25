Mikel Arteta is unsure if Arsenal will dip into the transfer market again before the end of the summer transfer window.
The Gunners have been active players in the summer window, bringing in Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Taveres.
With a few days remaining, there is still the prospect of adding to the squad - and the Gunners have been linked with Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier and of Houssem Aouar Lyon.
Arteta was asked about the possibility of further additions following the 6-0 win over West Brom in the Carabao Cup.
“I don’t know what will happen,” Arteta told Sky Sports. “There are a few more days to go.”
“We have exits planned. We will see.”
Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Sead Kolasinac have been linked with exits in the final week of the window.
