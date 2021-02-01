Mikel Arteta is expecting to see some players leave Arsenal on loan on Monday, before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners have had a busy window, with Mesut Ozil and Sokratis Papastathopoulos both leaving permanently and Sead Kolasinac returning to boyhood club Schalke on loan.

In return, they have recruited back-up goalkeeper Mat Ryan from Brighton and midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, with the pair both arriving on loan.

However, they still have an unbalance squad and the likes of Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could all depart on loan on Monday in search of more regular first-team football. Shkodran Mustafi could yet be released from his contract.

"Yes, we have decided [who will leave], and we are working on it," he said at a pre-match press conference.

So, you will find out before 11. I cannot speak about any individual players, about what we want to do, the conversations we’ve had, so let’s see if we can get something done tonight.

There is also a slight chance of Arsenal bringing in further reinforcements ahead of the window closing, with Kolasinac's exit, and Maitland-Niles' potential departure leaving them short of full-back cover, with Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin both prone to injuries.

“Well, the last day of the transfer window is always unpredictable," Arteta added.

Things can happen, they might happen, they might not happen … we are on it.

Southampton's Ryan Bertrand and Crystal Palace's Patrick van Aanholt have both been touted as back-up left-backs.

