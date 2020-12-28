The man to turn Arsenal’s season around?

Arsenal have set their sights on Sevilla midfielder Joan Jordan in a bid to resolve their troubled start to the season, The Sun reports. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on the 26-year-old Spaniard, while Arsenal have reportedly tracked the player’s progress for three years. Jordan has a £55m buy-out clause, although Sevilla could listen to offers closer to £32m.

Paper Round’s view: Arteta could well be hoping the Boxing Day win over Chelsea shows there is fight left in this current Arsenal squad, but the opening of the January transfer window in a few days’ time will certainly tempt the club into making what they could deem some quick fixes. Let’s see how things go at Brighton on Tuesday night, first.

***

Ramos and Mourinho reunited?

The Evening Standard’s January transfer guide for Tottenham fleetingly mentions the fact Spurs are monitoring Sergio Ramos’ contract situation at Real Madrid. The defender’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and while he would be free to discuss a potential summer move to Spurs from next month, it remains unclear whether the Spaniard intends to remain at Real or seek a new challenge elsewhere.

Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Vinícius Paixão and Carlos Henrique Casemiro (Real Madrid) Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Could Ramos follow Thiago Silva to the Premier League when a bigger pay-day elsewhere would arguably on the cards? Ramos staying at Real feels like the most likely outcome, but should he leave then Jose Mourinho will have a task on his hands to convince the centre-back a year or two at Spurs is worth it given the other offers he will likely receive.

***

Cavani keen on Man Utd stay

Following reports Manchester United would like Edinson Cavani to stay at the club beyond the summer, the Times are reporting that the feeling is mutual with the forward open to extending his contract at the club. The 33-year-old has scored four goals in 12 appearances for the club, and the Uruguayan is said to be making a big impact off the pitch with Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford benefitting from training alongside the striker. Given United have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months, it appears both parties are willing to continue their association into a second season.

Edinson Cavani (l) of Manchester United celebrates with team mates Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Why not? It feels as though we are only just beginning to see the impact Cavani can have on the pitch for United this season, and though he has been used sparingly he could well be the wild card Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gets to play when there are tired legs towards the end of the season. Who knows into what position that could propel this United side daring to dream big.

***

Milan want Zaha

AC Milan are currently first in Serie A, and The Sun reports they want to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha in January in their bid to win a first league title since 2011. Zaha has scored seven goals so far this season, most recently in the 1-1 draw against Leicester on Monday, and Milan believe he could be the “missing piece of the puzzle” as they look to end Juventus’ dominance in Italy.

Zaha scored against Leicester Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Maybe not such a ridiculous proposition. It would strengthen Milan and allow us to stop writing about the forward’s next move away from Palace after years of speculation. Win-win.

