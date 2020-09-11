Mikel Arteta insisted in his press conference on Friday he is more confident than ever that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will sign a new contract at Arsenal, calling for fans to "relax".

Aubameyang, 31, has been Arsenal's talisman and top scorer in each of the past two seasons but has only one year left on his current contract.

“I can say that I am even more confident than I was at the end of last season when you asked me the same question 10 times!” Arteta said.

I am very optimistic. I think [those fans who are worried] can be pretty relaxed!

Arteta also revealed that Aubameyang's strike partner Alexandre Lacazette is also set to stay following talks with the club.

"He is really happy here," said Arteta. "He wants to keep improving and contributing to the team. I know how good he is and the impact he's having.

"He knows about the competition he has as well with the front players. He needs to demand himself to be the best striker at this football club, the same as the rest. He was very happy to hear that. The way he has been training and conducting himself has been excellent."

