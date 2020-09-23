Nelson Semedo has joined Wolves from Barcelona in a deal worth around £37m, the La Liga club have announced.

Semedo becomes Wolves' sixth transfer of the summer transfer window following the arrivals of Matija Sarkic, Fabio Silva, Marcal, Vitinha and Ki-Jana Hoever.

The transfer will reportedly free up the funds for Barcelona to sign Ajax's 19-year-old right-back Sergino Dest, although Bayern Munich are also reported to be keen on him.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future," the Spanish club said in a statement.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi told the club's official website: "‘Progressive at heart’ is one of our core values at Wolves. For a member of staff, for a player, for the whole club, we are all making great efforts to progress continuously.

"It’s isn’t often that we have the opportunity to sign a world-class player from a world-class club. Nelson’s signing shows we will never stop progressing and we are still hungry and humble in our heart."

The 26-year-old Semedo, who arrived from Benfica in 2017, made 122 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions, winning two league titles, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup.

He becomes Wolves' tenth Portuguese player.

