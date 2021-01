Football

Next Sancho stories? Bundesliga giants eye Premier League, Championship prodigies – Euro Papers

Following the success of Jadon Sancho, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are looking at bringing more English talent to Germany. And there’s good news for them: their targets are available on free transfers this summer. We visit Leicester City and, erm, Reading for the latest Euro Papers.

00:01:16, 103 views, an hour ago