Neymar is reportedly set to sign a new four-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona in 2017 and has appeared to have a fractured relationship with the club at times.

transfers Liverpool save deadline day - The Warm-Up 15 HOURS AGO

However, this week he spoke about his new-found happiness and his desire to continue his career in Paris.

It is now being reported by Brazilian journalist Marcelo Bechler – who broke the news that Neymar was set to sign for PSG - that a new deal is very close and could be announced later this week.

Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed as PSG head coach last month, has said that he is optimistic Neymar and Kylian Mbappe will both stay at the club.

European giants set to do battle for Varane - Euro Papers

And Neymar, who has scored three goals in his last two games, appears happier than he does done in the past, perhaps due to the appointment of Pochettino.

"I'm very happy here, I want to stay at PSG and I hope (Kylian) Mbappe wants to stay too," he told TF1.

"Of course, that's the wish of all fans, we want PSG to be a great team and I want to keep doing what I do here, play football and be happy.

"Today I'm very happy, I feel happy, a lot has changed, I can't exactly say why, if it's me or something else."

Eurosport France's Maxime Dupuis says the report about Neymar's extension does not come as a surprise.

"The source is reliable because Marcelo Bechler was the first to report he would sign to PSG in 2017. It’s not a big surprise, we knew Paris was looking for an extension and the player was open to. He recently said that he was happy in Paris."

Neymar, whose current deal with PSG is set to expire next year, came close to leaving in the summer of 2019 when he reportedly handed in a transfer request and then turned up late for pre-season training.

He also had several fallings out with previous PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel, who is now in charge of Chelsea after getting sacked by PSG in late December.

transfers Poch frustrated with Levy for blocking Alli’s PSG loan - Paper Round 17 HOURS AGO