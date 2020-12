Football

Nightmare for Real Madrid and Barcelona as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers

Real Madrid and Barcelona look to be suffering a major transfer blow as their plans to sign Kylian Mbappe and Neymar respectively appear to have been ruined. PSG are reportedly now confident of keeping the superstar duo in Paris, and it leaves the Liga giants in a very sticky situation looking forward.

00:01:35, 94 views, an hour ago