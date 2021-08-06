Gerard Pique has paid an emotional tribute to Lionel Messi, as reports swirl that the Argentina superstar has agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona announced on Thursday that they had failed to strike a deal with Messi, and that the forward would be heading for a new challenge this summer.

A host of teams have been linked with Messi, but it appears his destination will be the French capital.

Transfers Pochettino confirms PSG's interest in Messi transfer 4 HOURS AGO

It has been reported that PSG have reserved the Eiffel Tower for August 10. The last time the club did that was to announce the signing of Neymar in 2017.

With it being claimed by L’Equipe that Messi has agreed a two-year contract worth £34 million a year after tax, Barca’s players are digesting the shock news that their star man will be wearing a new shirt in the 2021/22 campaign.

Pique has a strong bond with Messi, and the defender took to Instagram to express his sorrow about the turn of events.

“Nothing will ever be the same again,” Pique wrote. “Not the Camp Nou, not the city of Barcelona, not ourselves.

“After more than 20 years at the club, you will stop wearing the Barca shirt.

“Reality, sometimes, is very harsh.

We met in 2000, we were 13 years old and had a career ahead of us. What career! If we had designed it at that time, it would be impossible to make it better. A f*****g madness!

“In my first season, after returning to FC Barcelona, we won the treble and you became the best player of all time. From Rosario to touching the sky of Rome. That's where the legend began. What came next is history. And what a time we had!

“Now you are leaving, but I know that one day you will come back. There are things to do. Have fun, enjoy wherever you go and keep winning as only you know how to do. Here we will miss you. I love you Leo.”

PSG kick off their Ligue 1 season against Troyes this weekend, and are looking to get a deal wrapped up for Messi in the coming days.

'Dead and buried but back they came' - Canada win women's football gold after dramatic shootout

Transfers Messi move to PSG ‘unrealistic’, City most likely – Euro Paper Round Special 20 HOURS AGO