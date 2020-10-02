A despondent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he still wants to add to his Manchester United squad this window and the club "know his view" on signings.

Having been linked with a host of star names throughout this transfer window - Jadon Sancho being the signing fans have been craving for months - Donny van de Beek represents the only major acquisition to date.

Solskjaer has said on several occasions that he wants to bring in further fresh faces to continue the improvement of the side, but his latest comments suggest no other new arrivals are imminent.

"We've got players we believe in," Solskjaer said. "The window is still open and the club know my view and we're here to strengthen in the long-term. When I talk about the squad depth, of course the performances last season didn't warrant me giving more of them more options. I think it's a different scenario now.

"I've seen many of the other players who didn't play too well the other season, play really well. We've lost loads of money, as the other clubs have as well.

And when I talk about the squad depth, we've got a big squad.

United's next game is a tough one up against former manager Jose Mourinho's Tottenham. Solskjaer and Mourinho have traded digs in the lead up to Sunday's clash but the Norwegian insisted he would not be drawn into further mind games.

"Jose has throughout the years given us some fantastic moments in football, in press conferences and on the pitch," Solskjaer added. "We are in strange times. You've got to sometimes have a bit of fun. Jose's a very charismatic coach and I've enjoyed in the media talking to him, enjoyed watching him. I've got ultimate respect for him as a coach and everything he's given football."

Solskjaer confirmed Harry Maguire, who picked up an ankle injury against Brighton & Hove Albion, would be fit for the clash.

