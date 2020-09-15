Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has revealed Willian and David Luiz have tried to convince him to sign for Arsenal.

Oscar played alongside his fellow Brazilians at Chelsea before leaving to join Shanghai SIPG in 2017.

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Bailey keen on Premier League move, Chelsea in Mendy talks 4 HOURS AGO

The 29-year-old is under contract until 2024 and says it would be “difficult to leave”, despite the best efforts of his former team-mates.

“They called me, they had to call me, because we have good communication,” Oscar told Fox Sports Brasil. "Sometimes I talk to them.

Oscar in action for Shanghai Image credit: Getty Images

"They said ‘come to Arsenal, come here’. But for me it’s a little more difficult. I have a contract with Shanghai, it’s a little more difficult to leave. The most important thing is to be happy, regardless of the place. So I hope they are happy there.”

While an immediate move to Arsenal might not be on the horizon, Oscar would like to return to the Premier League, where he spent five seasons with Chelsea.

“I really want to go back to Europe," he said. "Not now - at the moment I’m well here in China, I still have my contract here, which I hope to fulfil.

“Of course the first club I’d choose if I could go back to Europe is Chelsea, for sure, which is the club that I built a very beautiful history with.

"And when I was a child I watched the Italian league a lot because there were many Brazilians there. So there are some teams from Italy that I like a lot, like Inter, Milan. So I’d think about going to the Italian league if I return one day.”

transfers Torreira set to leave Arsenal for Torino - reports YESTERDAY AT 10:52