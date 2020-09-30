Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says he is "counting on" Ousmane Dembele amid reports of a him moving on loan to Manchester United.

Dembele only came on as a 70th-minute substitute in Barca's 4-0 La Liga win over Villarreal on Sunday and was, according to Deportes Cuatro, late for training on Monday.

Koeman hints there is interest in the 23-year-old with Sky Sports reporting United are in talks with the Catalan club over a loan deal for the winger, but the 57-year-old would like to see him remain at the Nou Camp.

"Dembele’s situation? I’m counting on him," the Dutchman told reporters ahead of Barcelona's La Liga clash at Celta Vigo on Thursday night.

"He was very good in the first weeks [of pre-season] but he had a downturn last week.

He trained well today and I’m counting on him. But these are decisions for the club and the player.

Sky Germany have previously reported Dembele is not interested in a move to Old Trafford.

Dembele has played 75 times for Barcelona in all competitions since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, scoring 19 goals.

Dembele has not played more than five league games for Barca since the 2018/19 campaign and he has a terrible injury record.

The France international may make an immediate impact at United if he did move to the Premier League club, but any injury during a season-long loan would likely see him feature only sporadically with Mason Greenwood and Dan James waiting in the wings.

If Dembele is to revive his ailing career then proving himself consistently under Koeman, who appears to have faith in the player, looks to be the best move rather than going to a club enduring a turbulent period.

