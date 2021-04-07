Chelsea weigh up Lukaku and Haaland

Chelsea are preparing to bring in a new striker after Timo Werner’s struggles in the Premier League, according to the Sun. The paper suggests that while Erling Haaland is the preferred signing, he could cost around £154 million, which may be too much for the 20-year-old Norwegian to join Chelsea. Instead, an £86 million bid could be enough for 27-year-old Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan, who is in excellent form

Paper Round’s view: Lukaku has played a huge amount of games for a 27-year-old striker and at some point soon one would think that would start to tell on his body - but there are no signs of that just yet. However £86 million is a huge outlay for a player who may only have a couple more years at the top, while Haaland probably will prove better value over a longer period.

Sterling waits on City future

The Telegraph reports that Raheem Sterling is putting any contract discussions on the backburner with Manchester City, as the forward is out of the team at the moment. He has not started in the league for the month, and with two years left on his current deal, the 26-year-old England international will make sure he has won his place back before committing to anything, after Kevin De Bruyne's new deal

Paper Round’s view: Sterling has often been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and he is still young enough to command an absolutely extraordinary contract should he elect to run his contract down over the coming years. However, if he does not win his place back under Pep Guardiola then it could be a long wait and a huge career risk not to negotiate an extension.

Vazquez leaves door open to move

Real Madrid’s utility player Lucas Vazquez has suggested that he may stay at the Spanish club when his contract runs out, but speaking after his side’s Champions League game against Liverpool he was non-committal. Spanish newspaper Marca reports the 29-year-old right-sided player, whose contract is up at the end of the season, as saying: "What I concentrate on is the present. I'm really enjoying myself this season because I'm playing and that's what makes me happy. A contract extension? I was and will always be a Real Madrid man."

Paper Round’s view: Vazquez has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are due to lose David Alaba to Real, also on a free transfer. He does not have quite the same pedigree as Alaba but he is an experienced player who has a huge amount of trophies to his name. He would also probable be able to secure a big raise on his current contract despite the coronavirus.

West Ham desperate for Lingard

The Mirror reports that West Ham are ready to move to sign Jesse Lingard, who is currently on loan with the London club. The 28-year-old has been in excellent form, and is valued by his parent club at around £30 million. David Moyes side are said to be ready to do whatever it takes to sign him, as there is no purchase agreement in the existing loan deal.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard’s improvement is heartening to see after years of struggle, and he is a far better player than he had shown at Old Trafford. Such is his form that he looks set to earn a Euro 2020 place, but he is still not good enough to get regular football under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. A move to West Ham would help United’s bottom line, give Moyes a reliable player, and help Lingard play regularly.

