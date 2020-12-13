PSG make Ramos move

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are in line to sign Sergio Ramos next summer, reports the Mirror. The paper carries a story that claims that the 34-year-old central defender has only been offered a year’s contract by Real Madrid to stay on, while PSG are willing to offer him a three year deal in order to secure his signature, with Manchester United and Arsenal also linked.

Paper Round’s view: PSG need to replace Thiago Silva and given the relatively easy time Ramos would have in Ligue 1 then he would be able to miss many games a season in order to keep him fresh, and that would allow him to focus on the Champions League where PSG are still yet to win. A three year contract would doubtless be attractive as his career comes to a close.

Dortmund line up new manager

The Sun claims that Borussia Dortmund already have a new manager lined up for the end of the season. The German side let Lucien Favre go after the club continued to struggle in the league, and are now working on a deal to find a manager for the next season. They have alighted upon Borussia Monchengladbach manager Marco Rose, with the 44-year-old coach available in 2021.

Paper Round’s view: Monchengladbach have shown lots of promise in the last couple of years and they continue to do well in the league and in Europe. One thing that will impress the board at Borussia Dortmund is that they have brought on several youngsters, which is just what they will hope to do with Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham.

Barca candidate plans Messi pay cut

Lionel Messi will have to take a pay cut if he is to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the current season, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Presidential candidate Emili Rousaud said that, "We'll have to sit down with Messi and ask him to make a salary cut. Right now, with things as they are, it's unsustainable.We'll ask him to make the sacrifice. If there's no agreement, then Messi will leave."

Paper Round’s view: Messi reportedly earns around £26 million a year and given the chronic financial mismanagement at Barcelona and the continued impact of the coronavirus, every club will be having to reduce their wage expenditure. This gives a chance to clubs who are ready to make a move for him to make their own offer more attractive, and Manchester City may find it easier to spend big.

Mbappe considers PSG stay

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is considering the chance to extend his stay at the French club. The Mail quotes the French international as saying that he will consider president Nasser al-Khelaifi’s desire to have him and Neymar sign new contracts. Mbappe said: “We make every decision together, as a family. I think it's the strongest possible thing. This has pushed me higher and allowed me to be where I am today.”

Paper Round’s view: At just 21 and with the world in considerable flux, it might not be the worst idea for Mbappe to stay with his current side. They continue to improve and the rest of Europe’s top sides are hamstrung in a way that PSG are not, with the exception of Manchester City. He is still so young that he could move on in a couple of years with the majority of his career ahead of him.

