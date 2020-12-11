Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try to sign Dele Alli from Spurs in January, according to reports.

The French champions made an attempt to bring the England international to the Parc des Princes in the summer but chairman Daniel Levy was not interested in a deal.

Premier League Fans to come back: Up to 4,000 to attend sporting events in England 23/11/2020 AT 16:05

However the 24-year-old playmaker has started just one Premier League game this season under Jose Mourinho and is reportedly keen to leave in order to make sure he is given a place in the England squad for Euro 2020 next summer.

Alli failed to play against Royal Antwerp on Thursday night in their 2-0 win in the Europa League despite being named as a sub.

The BBC reports that if he is not able to force his way into the first team on a regular basis then he will attempt to move away in January.

Nightmare for Real and Barca as Mbappe and Neymar to stay at PSG - Euro Papers

Premier League Spurs keen to give Son new deal - reports 20/10/2020 AT 08:15