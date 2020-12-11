Paris Saint-Germain are ready to try to sign Dele Alli from Spurs in January, according to reports.
The French champions made an attempt to bring the England international to the Parc des Princes in the summer but chairman Daniel Levy was not interested in a deal.
However the 24-year-old playmaker has started just one Premier League game this season under Jose Mourinho and is reportedly keen to leave in order to make sure he is given a place in the England squad for Euro 2020 next summer.
Alli failed to play against Royal Antwerp on Thursday night in their 2-0 win in the Europa League despite being named as a sub.
The BBC reports that if he is not able to force his way into the first team on a regular basis then he will attempt to move away in January.
