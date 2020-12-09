Pogba to stay?

Manchester United could find themselves in a sticky situation as the club "have doubts" about whether Juventus or Real Madrid can afford to sign wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba. The World Cup winner's agent Mino Raiola publicly declared Pogba's desire to leave Old Trafford, but ESPN believe that clubs could be outpriced by the Frenchman. Pogba's transfer fee and eye-watering £290,000-per-week wages could prove a major stumbling block for Juve and Real Madrid - who are the preferred destination. United are determined not to accept a low offer and accept they might be forced to consider cash-plus-swap offers. However, ESPN state that the whole situation could even end up with Pogba signing a new contract with the Premier League club.

Paper Round's view: It's not a good time to try and sell one of your club's highest earners. The coronavirus pandemic has financially crippled some of Europe's top clubs, which makes things really tricky for Manchester United. Pogba's current deal expires in 2022, which means that the Red Devils really need to sell him next summer at the latest if they want to recoup anything close to the £89-million fee they paid for the Frenchman back in 2016. ESPN believe that there's a chance Pogba could sign an extension at the club if he can't be sold. Surely that won't happen. His agent has publicly stated that he wants to leave. If United don't accept a bid for Pogba next summer, he will leave for free the following year... just like he did in 2012.

Pogba to go?

Contrastingly... the Mail report that Paul Pogba has had a "heart-to-heart" chat with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, which could lead to an exit to his former club Juventus. The French midfielder star was disappointed to have started on the bench for Manchester United's make-or-break Champions League group stage match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday and spoke to Solskjaer about that issue. The Mail believe that Juventus are emerging as a serious destination for Pogba as early as January. United will demand close to the £89 million they paid Juve for the World Cup winner in 2016.

Paper Round's view: Pogba has a right to be annoyed that he was left out for what is likely to be one of Manchester United's most important matches of the season - but he must realise that his agent demanded him a transfer away from Old Trafford the day before the game. Starting the 27-year-old wouldn't have sent out the right message to the supporters or rest of his teammates. A move away has to happen now - there's not really any other options for him. Pogba has expressed his desire to leave United multiple times... but can Juventus afford him? That's his problem now.

Man Utd dressing room demands change

The problems at Manchester United extend beyond Paul Pogba as the Manchester Evening News reveal that some players in the dressing room are blaming manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for their inconsistent form during the current campaign. Despite the majority backing their boss, a number of players believe "it has become an easy ride playing for the club" and that Solskjaer is "the source of the team's problems". Members of the squad also believe that goalkeeper David de Gea should be dropped for Dean Henderson. The Spaniard's form has dropped over the past two years and players want to see Henderson get a run of games in goal.

Paper Round's view: Things aren't looking pretty in the Manchester United dressing room right now. The Premier League side have been far too inconsistent this season. Even when they win, they don't play well for the entirety of the match. Will swapping De Gea for Henderson make much difference? Probably not. The club needs a new manager really. Solskjaer isn't a Premier League-winning coach and he has failed to help United progress during his time at the club. Yes - Mauricio Pochettino hasn't won a trophy before in his career, but his project at Tottenham is exactly what United need right now. The club needs change and the squad needs to be refreshed.

Premier League clubs to scout Bailey

Multiple Premier League clubs are sending their scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey as the German club host Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday evening. According to the Mail, Arsenal, Tottenham, Everton and Manchester United are all planning to keep an eye on the 23-year-old, who has put in some impressive performances for the German side this season. Leverkusen valued Bailey at £36 million last summer, but are prepared to increase their asking price following his recent form. The Jamaican international has notched five goals and six assists so far this campaign.

Paper Round's view: Bailey's name has been linked to some of Europe's top clubs over the past few years - but there haven't been any concrete rumours of a transfer away from Germany in the last couple of transfer windows. The Mail state that Leeds were interested in the summer, but before that the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Bayern Munich had been sniffing around the youngster. It seems like Bailey has now finally rediscovered the form of his impressive 2017-18 season and it could see him getting a huge Premier League move in 2021.

