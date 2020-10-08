Paul Pogba has hinted at a move away from Manchester United by saying it would be his "dream" to play for Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract next June, though there is an option for it to be extended by a further year. He has in the past spoken about wanting a “new challenge” and has been linked with a move to Real as well as a return to Juventus.

Speaking on international duty with France, he said: "All footballers would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me. Why not one day?

"[But] I am in Manchester and I love my club. I perform in Manchester, I have fun and I want to do everything to put the club back where it deserves to be.

"I will give my all, like my team-mates and the club. We all want to come back to the best level."

Pogba has been a regular starter under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has shown some promising form alongside Bruno Fernandes. But he says he is yet to hold any talks with the club over his future.

"I prefer to be focused on football and especially my recovery," he said.

I have not spoken with [executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. There has been no mention of a renewal. For now, I'm in Manchester and I'm thinking about getting back to my best.

"I think there will be a time when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. So far, nothing has happened."

