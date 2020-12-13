France midfielder Paul Pogba says his commitment to Manchester United should not be in doubt despite comments from his agent that he is unhappy at the club.

Pogba played the full 90 minutes in United's 0-0 draw with Manchester City in Saturday's derby at Old Trafford and afterwards took to social media to issue a statement.

On Tuesday his agent Mino Raiola said Pogba was not content at the club and should be sold at the end of this season.

But while not addressing those comments directly, Pogba said he was giving his full effort for United.

“I've always fought and will always fight for Manchester United, my team-mates and the fans,” he wrote on Instagram after the City game. “Bla bla is not important.

“The future is far (away), today is what matters and I am 1000 per cent involved!

"Always strong together... all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change. When you don't know what's going on inside, don't talk," he added.

Raiola, one of the most outspoken agents in the game who handles a number of top international players, has made several criticisms of United in recent times.

“It’s best to speak clearly, look ahead and not lose time looking for someone to blame - Paul is unhappy at Manchester United, he can’t express himself as he would like and the way we expect him to,” Raiola said in an interview with Italian newspaper Tuttosport published on Tuesday.

“He needs to change teams, he needs to change air. I think the best solution for both parties would be to sell him in the next (summer) transfer market.

JUVENTUS PLAN POGBA LOAN

The Mirror claims that Juventus are ready to make a move for Pogba. Juve will offer to take him on loan this January and then pay to complete a permanent transfer in the summer, so United would not lose him for nothing.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba at this point has been one of Manchester United’s very worst players, and that does not even take into account the huge wages and transfer fee he cost. He is a woeful presence in the squad and he needs to be binned as soon as possible. Juventus will probably get more out of him, but they are taking a risk given he hasn’t played well for four years.

