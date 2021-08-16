PSG to make tempting Pogba offer

Paris Saint-Germain would be willing to pay Paul Pogba a £510,000-a-week salary if they are able to sign the midfielder next summer, the Independent reports . Pogba’s Manchester United contract expires at the end of this season, and PSG will look to use their financial muscle to tempt the Frenchman to Paris, even though the player would prefer a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: While Liverpool are busy sorting out contracts after losing Gini Wijnaldum for free, it’s time United did likewise to avoid a season of speculation. Tempting Pogba to stay early doors would be a huge signal of intent, but you get the sense the player has the power here – and he may well wait to see how the campaign pans out first. Advantage Pogba, and that could well mean advantage PSG too.

Now or never for Kane to City?

Manchester City are reluctant to carry their pursuit of Harry Kane into next summer, the Daily Mail reports . With Tottenham keen to keep the England captain, having named him in the 25-man squad for Thursday’s Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira, City could look elsewhere next summer if they cannot sign the striker this summer. Daniel Levy is holding out for £150m after City saw a £100m bid turned down.

Paper Round’s view: With Erling Haaland available for less next year, it would make more sense to wait than splash £150m on Kane, but who knows what the next couple of weeks will bring. If Kane really does want to force through a move, it could get ugly, but only time will tell.

Ronaldo back to United?

Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG was trending on Monday night, while the Mirror reports Manchester United still have a slim hope of re-signing the forward this summer as Juventus look to balance the books. The story follows reports in Italy regarding Juve's finances, and their desire to get Ronaldo and his €36m-a-year wages off the books could see him move before the transfer window closes.

Paper Round's view: Seems speculative at best to throw United in there, especially with Ronaldo to PSG talk gathering steam for 2022 should Kylian Mbappe decide to go to Real Madrid. Even that seems far fetched, but it would be some sight seeing Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar in the same kit. If anyone can, it's PSG.

Lyon eye Palmieri

Lyon are looking into the possibility of signing Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea after missing out on PSG's Layvin Kurzawa, the Guardian reports . Talks with Kurzawa broke down, and given Palmieri is the third choice left-back at Chelsea behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso, a move to Lyon could happen given Thomas Tuchel is looking to lighten his squad before the window closes.

Paper Round's view: Makes sense given the Italy international has been starved of opportunities at Chelsea. It didn't affect his chances of making the Euro 2020 squad, but with the World Cup not too far away, players will be bearing that in mind as they look to stay relevant with their national team managers.

