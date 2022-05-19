Paul Pogba agreed terms on a transfer to Manchester City, only to back away from the move for fear of the trouble it could stir among Manchester United fans - according to the Times.
Pogba is in the final weeks of his United deal and seems certain to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.
It was reported earlier in the year that City had expressed interest in signing Pogba on a free.
That has been backed up by a report in the Times, which states the France international agreed a deal with Pep Guardiola’s City.
Once terms had been agreed, Pogba mulled over the prospect of switching from the red to the blue half of Manchester. Ultimately, he decided to walk away as he felt his life would be ‘unbearable’ in the North West of England.
The Times went on to say that Pogba informed City his next move would be outside the Premier League.
Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be vying to sign the 29-year-old this summer.
United conclude their season at Crystal Palace on Sunday, but Pogba has seemingly played his last game for the club as he is currently on the sidelines due to injury.
He has not played since the Red Devils were thrashed by Liverpool last month.
