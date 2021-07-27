Paul Pogba could delay any decision over his future as he weighs up the most important move of his career.

Manchester United are currently bracing themselves for a bid from Paris Saint-Germain, and will price Pogba at around £45 million if the French club come calling.

However, it is unclear whether he is interested in that move, and the Ligue 1 giants need to make room in their squad before taking their interest in Pogba to the next level.

If they do not make a suitable offer to lure him away, Pogba is likely to keep his options open heading into 2022.

United are still open to handing him a new contract, despite struggling to make any progress on talks over the past few months. Yet the France international's long-term future probably does lie away from Old Trafford.

Pogba still dreams of playing for Real Madrid - and joining PSG or signing a new United contract would make that ambition more difficult to achieve.

He turns 29 in March and knows the timing of this next contract is key as it could be the most lucrative and defining of his career.

By putting off a decision and waiting until January he could judge how he fits into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans and how United are progressing. It is thought he is excited by the addition of Jadon Sancho, looming arrival of French team-mate Raphael Varane and what they can deliver in the new season.

In January he would be free to discuss terms with foreign clubs and sign a pre-contract for the end of the season - and that is when Real Madrid, as well as former club Juventus, could make offers for him as a free agent.

That scenario would also better suit agent Mino Raiola, who would not make as much cash over a transfer to PSG this summer.

PSG are working on their approach for Pogba but need to find a solution soon to make a bid. Madrid and Juve hope the player decides to show patience.

West Ham waiting on Jones

West Ham United are waiting to discover whether Phil Jones is open to a highly incentivised contract next season as he considers a new challenge.

Manchester United are contemplating letting him leave on a free transfer to open up space in their squad and the Hammers are admirers, particularly as David Moyes is keen to work with him again.

Jones' injury record is a concern though - he has not made a first-team appearance in 18 months - so interested clubs are waiting to see how his situation pans out.

If Jones is made available as a free agent, it is understood West Ham would be willing to make an offer that would be low in terms of a base contract but with enticing add-ons when he makes appearances.

Jones, 29, is keen to play again and still believes he can do a job in the Premier League. Newcastle United are also interested.

The signing of a central defender at West Ham is important before the end of the window, as is the capture of a midfielder and a striker.

Their overall budget is not likely to stretch to much more than £50 million, and they are pursuing other centre-backs such as Liverpool’s Nat Phillips and Marseille’s Duje Caleta-Car, as well as Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham and West Brom attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira.

Pellistri set for loan exit

Facundo Pellistri is set for another loan spell in Spain as Manchester United give him more time to develop.

The 19-year-old Uruguayan spent time at Alaves last season and United are now fielding enquiries from other Liga clubs as they consider the best place for him to spend next term.

Alaves are keen to take him again but, after finishing 16th in the table last season, United are keen for him to play for a side further up the league.

