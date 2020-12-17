Dybala could be forced out by Juve

Paulo Dybala could be on his way out of Juventus after comments from Andrea Agnelli, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 27-year-old Argentine forward has a deal that runs out in 2022, but Agnelli said in response to Dybala’s frustration over talks: "But we also want to see his proposal on the field. He wants to become one of the five best players in the world, and we'll support him, but he's not at that level today and he knows it."

Paper Round’s view: Dybala has almost left on a couple of occasions now, and perhaps only coronavirus stopped the club coming to an arrangement with another club. However, the club now need to wonder if keeping the player makes more sense if Cristiano Ronaldo does leave at the end of the season, as has been suggested. If they can’t sort out a new deal then they will have to sell soon to avoid losing him for nothing.

Ozil no closer to Arsenal return

Arsenal’s transfer chief Edu appears to have ruled out any return for Mesut Ozil for 2021, according to the Mirror. The Brazilian was asked about the squad’s needs in future, and the technical director said: "It’s quite clear what we need. We need a player with creativity in the middle, we don’t have that in the squad right now." That appears to suggest that there is no consideration given to Ozil at all.

Paper Round’s view: Ozil is a creative presence in the middle, and if Mikel Arteta and Edu were being pragmatic they would have brought him back into the first squad in order to make sure that they aren’t wasting money or ignoring a talented player. Instead, they are trying to win a war with a player who seems content to earn huge amounts of money for doing very little. Ozil clearly wants to play, but is in no rush to leave.

Williams may leave on loan

The Sun reports that Manchester United are willing to let Brandon Williams leave on loan in January. The 20-year-old has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Alex Telles, and Southampton are keen on taking the full-back. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “That's something we'll look at in January but we highly rate Brandon so whoever's interested, they're not wrong.”

Paper Round’s view: Williams looked like a far better player than Luke Shaw, who continues to struggle with his form and his fitness, but Alex Telles has earned the right to be a first choice player already. At 20, Williams needs games to improve, so letting him move to another Premier League game would allow him to iron out the flaws in his game.

Braaf set to leave Man City

Jayden Braaf seems likely to leave Manchester City, according to a story in the Daily Mail. The 18-year-old Dutch winger joined from PSV Eindhoven two years ago, but has not featured for the club’s under-23 side. He had expected to move up into Pep Guardiola’s plans, but now it seems he could leave on loan this winter, or leave for around £8 million at the end of the season.

Paper Round’s view: City would probably put a buyback clause into their sale agreement, and Braaf’s talent is recognised at the club. At 18, Braaf probably has a year or two before he has to consider a move away to get some first team action and continue to develop. Nevertheless, teams in Germany can now offer more opportunities to young players making their career in England.

