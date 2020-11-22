Guardiola keen for Kane to join Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has asked the Manchester City board to "investigate the possibility" of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Independent. The Catalan coach recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Premier League club and during his negotiations, he "namechecked" Kane as a potential signing. The 27-year-old is said to be willing to consider his future in north London if Spurs fail to win a trophy this season. Kane played a key role in defeating Guardiola's City side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Paper Round's view: Who wouldn't want Harry Kane in their team at the moment? The England international seems to have taken his game to another level this season - bagging assists as well as goals. Guardiola would've had the best seat in the house for Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Saturday evening. It wouldn't be a surprise if he namechecked Kane to the City board once again after that match. Pep does have a problem though. Sergio Aguero's contract is up at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus hasn't proven that he is the number nine to take City forward - so the club will be assessing the potential options to replace the Argentine. Erling Haaland has been linked in recent weeks, and now Kane has been mentioned. One of those two would be ideal.

Inter Milan are ready to offload Christian Eriksen - less than a year after his arrival from Tottenham Hotspur. The Danish playmaker has failed to live up to expectations at San Siro and the Mail have reported that the Serie A side are prepared to offer him to Premier League clubs Manchester United and Arsenal as part of an ambitious swap deal. Inter would demand either Fred or Granit Xhaka from the Premier League pair in exchange for Eriksen, but neither club seem very enthusiastic about the proposition from the Italians. The Mail state that Paris Saint-Germain seem the "most likely destination" for the 28-year-old, with a swap for Leandro Paredes being a viable option.

Paper Round's view: Eriksen's move to Inter has been a disaster for both parties. The club chased the former Spurs midfielder for months, before finally securing his signature for a cut-price fee just six months before his contract expired in north London. However, he hasn't made his mark for the Italians. Fred and Xhaka are both key components of Manchester United and Arsenal midfields at the moment, so it's difficult to see either club giving them up. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has too many attacking midfield options in his squad, while Mikel Arteta's side might need creativity but cannot afford to give up one of their more experienced midfielders. Inter will be hoping PSG take the bait.

Dayot Upamecano "will leave" RB Leipzig next summer according to former Norwegian footballer and Bild columnist Jan Aage Fjortoft. The French defender signed a new three-year deal at the Bundesliga club back in July, but the contract extension was reportedly only to postpone his "inevitable exit". Fjortoft revealed that German champions Bayern Munich are joined by Premier League trio Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City in the battle for Upamecano. Bayern's pursuit is dependent on the potential exit of David Alaba, whose current contract expires in the summer.

Paper Round's view: There's no doubt that Upamecano will be a man in demand next summer. The 22-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in Europe and there have been rumours of a cut-price release clause. Bayern seem like an attractive destination. The European champions look set to lose Alaba, while Jerome Boateng is reported to be leaving once his contract expires too. Upamecano knows the Bundesliga well and would be a perfect fit for Bayern. However, Premier League clubs will be interested and the prospect of partnering Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool is definitely appealing. Whichever club lands the Leipzig defender will be delighted.

Chelsea are prepared to allow centre-back Fiyako Tomori to leave Stamford Bridge on loan in January, according to the Telegraph. The 22-year-old backed out of a deadline-day loan move to West Ham back in October, leaving Blues boss Frank Lampard with five centre-backs in his squad. German international Antonio Rudiger was previously frozen out, but returned to the starting eleven for Chelsea's 2-0 win against Newcastle on Saturday. Tomori has now found himself falling down to the bottom of the pecking order at Chelsea and will explore the possibility of a loan move once the winter window opens.

Paper Round's view: Centre-backs were always going to be a discussion for Chelsea this season. Obviously they all backed themselves to hold down a spot in the first team, but it has now become quite clear who Lampard favours. Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma are his starters, while Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger are now the first-choice back-up options. This has probably left Tomori regretting his decision to reject a loan move to West Ham in the summer transfer window. The youngster needs to be playing more minutes and if he rediscovers his form at a new club in the second half of the season, it could give him a late shout for a spot in England's squad for the European Championship next summer.

