Philippe Coutinho will remain at Barcelona this season, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.

The Brazilian, linked with a return to the Premier League, spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich after failing to sparkle following his £142 million move from Liverpool in 2018.

However, with Barcelona struggling financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Coutinho will be offered a fresh chance at Camp Nou under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Joorabchian told talkSPORT: “Koeman called him right after the Champions League victory with Bayern, the following day, and told him he’s very much in his plans and would like him to return.

“He was due to return on September 7 but actually he returned at the beginning of September because he didn’t want to lose his momentum and fitness, and he’s been training with Barcelona.

“All signs point to the fact Barcelona have changed quite dramatically, the way their philosophy of how they wanted to move forward from last year and the players they’ve brought in, like Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann, they’re all going to be part of the squad this year.”

La Liga returns on Friday, although Barca are not scheduled to play until late September after featuring in the Champions League Final Eight in Lisbon.

However, it was a sorry tale as Bayern thrashed them 8-2 in the quarter-finals – with Coutinho awkwardly scoring twice against the Catalans – and left Lionel Messi wanting a move away from Camp Nou.

