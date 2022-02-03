Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said his Arsenal exit was predominantly down to manager Mikel Arteta when speaking at his unveiling at Barcelona.

The forward left Arsenal earlier this week, departing in acrimonious circumstances having been stripped of the captaincy and frozen out of the side by Arteta following a disciplinary breach in December.

"I think it was a problem just with him [Arteta]. I can't really tell you much,” Arteta said.

“He wasn't happy and that was it. I can't say anything else because that's what happened. I wasn't very happy and I'm better this way.

"There were some complicated months. Sometimes football is like that. If I had to say something about this, I would say, on my behalf, I never wanted to do anything bad.

"Now I have to put this behind me, that is in the past. I want to think about the present."

Mikel Arteta (L) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (R) Image credit: Getty Images

Barcelona did not confirm the move for Aubameyang until Wednesday, although the transfer was reported on deadline day on Monday after the Gabon international flew to Barcelona to push the deal through.

"That was a very long, crazy day," Aubameyang said.

"I was with my dad at his house and I was just hoping that everything would work out well. They called me in the afternoon and said I could do the medical checks. I was a bit stressed, but everything was good in the end.

"It is true that I've not played for a little while, but in my head everything is very clear. I'll be ready to play and help out soon. I know that we are going to go back to the top little by little."

Aubameyang was on a reported £350,000-a-week at Arsenal, but took a pay-cut to join Barcelona.

This willingness to accept a reduced salary will be rewarded in the future, according to Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president who led proceedings during Aubameyang’s unveiling.

Laporta said: "Everything has worked very well with this transfer. We are signing a top player who wanted to come to Barca, who made an effort, a sacrifice, to come here, which we appreciate very much.

"Once we have a more healthy financial situation, we will help you as you are helping Barca now.

"We were working hard late in the night to finalise this transfer and until the last minute when the contract between him and Arsenal was in, as well as the one here at Barca to formalise this signing.

"I think we had a very good winter transfer window that was within the possibilities of the club."

