Jurgen Redknapp

All that was missing was Jurgen Klopp cruising into Melwood, winding down the window in his 4x4 and leaning out for a friendly interview. Indeed, it may have happened were we not gripped by a pandemic where only the most essential activities (and drives to test your eyesight) are allowed.

One can only imagine the reaction of Liverpool supporters when they realised they had a German Harry Redknapp at the helm. "Ben Davies? He's alright but he's not having the best of times under Mouri... what do you mean the other Ben Davies?"

Of course, Ben Davies II wasn't the main event at Anfield. That accolade was reserved for 'The Turkish Wall', Ozan Kabak, who arrives with much hype from Schalke 04 - Eurosport Germany's Tobias Hlusiak (reluctantly) told us he's like a fast Mats Hummels. In the interest of balance (read: to irritate Liverpool fans) we should add that Schalke are bottom of the Bundesliga and Kabak was the main attraction in a defence that had conceded nine more than anyone else in the German top-flight.

But enough goading. With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and now Joel Matip all injured forever, Liverpool had to act. And, more selfishly, there wouldn't have been a deadline day frenzy without them. They capped an otherwise underwhelming deadline day at the 11th hour by allowing Takumi Minamino to join Southampton on loan and Mo Salah to leave for Real Madrid. Bet you missed that last one.

Elsewhere...

Not the most eventful day, but:

Arsenal have shipped out Ainsley Maitland-Niles (loan to West Brom), Joe Willock (loan to Newcastle) and Shkrodan Mustafi (forever)

Tottenham legend Gedson Fernandes has switched to Galatasaray, still on loan from Benfica

After starring in multiple Euro Papers, Sami Khedira disappointed us all in signing for Hertha Berlin

Moises Caicedo, the player we've all claimed to watch in the U-20 Copa Libertadores, has moved to Brighton

Everton, not wanting to be completely upstaged by their neighbours, signed Josh King after midnight (which is probably cheating, but we'll let them off)

Disappointment for Dele

Did anyone actually think this one would happen?

OK, we did for a bit. Alli would have thrived under his former manager, the man who elevated him to such great heights, in a team where he wouldn't be scolded for trying the occasional flick. But there was always going to be a double problem: Daniel Levy and Jose Mourinho.

Levy was hardly going to give Mauricio Pochettino a leg-up at PSG. He knows that if Pochettino succeeds in Paris, and Mourinho continues with his toilet tactics, the blame will mount at his door. Meanwhile, Mourinho already has a lengthy scrapbook of players he unfairly rejected, so why would he risk another 'I told you so' moment?

Alli going to PSG only risked muddying the reputation of both men and Alli can't prove them wrong if they never let him leave.

IN OTHER NEWS

Michael Owen: Footballer, commentator, coronavirus expert.

RETRO CORNER

Here’s the greatest January Deadline Day signing, Jermain Defoe, banging in five goals for Tottenham against Wigan:

COMING UP

More Premier League football! Four games including Sheffield United versus West Brom in the battle for who finishes 20th (18:00) and Manchester United's tame draw with Southampton (20:15).

