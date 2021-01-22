Mat Ryan’s surprise move to Arsenal from Brighton has left our experts shocked and perplexed.

Ryan will be able to play in Arsenal's FA Cup fourth round tie against Southampton on Saturday as he was signed in time to be eligible for the game.The 28-year-old has a UK passport through his Scottish mother, meaning he will not take up one of the foreign player spots in the Gunners' 25-man squad.

transfers ‘I am shocked!’ – Ryan move to Arsenal perplexing AN HOUR AGO

In the fifth Eurosport vodcast in partnership with The Beautiful Game Podcast, Dotun Abijoh, Justin Cole and Pete Sharland detail their shock at a move that came from nowhere.

“I am shocked. He is good enough to be a number one for six, seven or eight Premier League clubs,” began Abijoh.

This deal surprises me. Maty Ryan, what an option to have as a back-up – great on the ball, top five in the league [in that regard], and if [Bernd] Leno got an injury he could easily fill the void as he is a very good goalkeeper.

‘I am shocked!’ – Ryan move to Arsenal perplexing

“I was perplexed,” added Cole. “I thought: where has this come from?

"However, I don’t think the Arsenal hierarchy have been filled with confidence by [Rúnar Alex] Rúnarsson, so felt they needed a deputy to Leno. There are a lot of games to go until the end of the season.

I am not sure what Brighton are doing. He is a top goalkeeper and has put in some strong performances for them. I am still confused.

Brighton have in recent weeks favoured Robert Sánchez, but Pete Sharland also found the move an odd one.

It is not as if Sanchez has been stellar or stand-out. If he came in and was a genuine game-changer – like Vicente Guaita at Palace – then I would understand why they would allow Ryan to move on. However, there is every chance that Sanchez – who is still relatively young – might have a dip in form, so having someone like Ryan on the bench that is absolutely perfect.

“Something has obviously gone on. There is no option to buy, so it is not as if they are looking to sell him.”

transfers ‘This was Madrid’s ultimate opportunity!’ – Madrid need attacking verve, not Zidane 2 HOURS AGO