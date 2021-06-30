Leicester City have signed Patson Daka from RB Salzburg.

The 22-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Foxes after the two clubs agreed a fee thought to be worth in the region of £23 million.

“I’m so, so excited to join this great, historic club. It has been my dream and I’m so happy and looking forward to what’s coming next,” Daka told the club’s website

“I have followed Leicester from the time they won the league. I feel it is the perfect place for me, because it’s a team that fights for titles. I know it’s not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge.

I will give my best for the club each and every day, and I look forward to seeing the Leicester City fans inside the stadium soon.

Daka joined RB Salzburg in 2017, and has scored 68 goals in 125 games for the Austrian side. He has won four league titles in his time at the Red Bull Arena.

The forward has scored seven goals in 22 international outings and told the club’s website he is relishing the new challenge after a trophy-laden spell in Austria.

He said: “I just have to be ready and make sure that I prepare myself as adequately as possible to be able to face this new challenge that I’m about to take. It really is a motivating factor for me.

“I am from Salzburg, where we are used to winning trophies at the end of the year, so that winning mentality… I have a feeling it’s what the Leicester team has too.

"I feel it’s a perfect place for me because it’s a team that fights for titles, it’s a team that is hungry, with young, talented players.

I’m so excited that I will be part of such a team where they have that hunger in them to win trophies at the end of the day.

The Foxes finished fifth in the Premier League last season meaning they have qualified for next season’s Europa League.

