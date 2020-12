Football

Premier League transfer video: Tottenham v Arsenal to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie - Euro Papers

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly poised to go head-to-head in a bid to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie. Milan are said to have placed a valuation of €40m-€45m on Kessie although, in all likelihood, any potential offer may need to exceed €50m for a deal to go through with the north London clubs very keen.

