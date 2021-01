Football

'Prototype of an Allardyce striker' - Why Christian Benteke is perfect for West Brom

Christian Benteke has been linked with a move to West Brom, but does it make sense? Ben Snowball and Dej and Buj from The Beautiful Game podcast discuss whether the striker can help keep Sam Allardyce's side in the top flight.

