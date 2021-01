Football

PSG 'lurking like vultures' for Lionel Messi with Kylian Mbappe 'hesitant' over deal - Euro Papers

PSG are reportedly 'lurking like vultures' in their prolonged pursuit of Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi with their own Kylian Mbappe 'hesitant' over his talks with the club for a new extended deal. Messi has been open about wanting out at Barcelona and PSG are very keen to replace Mbappe with him if required.

00:01:35, 36 views, 35 minutes ago