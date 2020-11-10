Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the Ligue 1 club have opened talks with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria over new contracts.

Leonardo has been answering fan questions at the beginning of the international break and says the Ligue 1 champions are looking to keep hold of all their best players, including Neymar and Mbappe.

"We’ve started negotiations with Neymar, Mbappe and Di Maria to extend their contracts," he said in quotes cited by RMC Sport and football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Remember that PSG suffered financial losses this year, we’re in a complicated moment, it’s not easy... but we’re talking directly with Mbappe and Neymar.

Everton loanee Moise Kean has got off to a fast start at PSG with five goals in his first seven appearances. The Brazilian confirmed the 20-year-old does not have a purchase option in the loan agreement.

He said: "We don’t have an option to buy Moise Kean, unfortunately. He’s here on dry loan from Everton.

"Kean is a great striker also for the future, but loan deals in the UK are a bit different - a buy option is not included in our deal with Everton."

OUR VIEW - EXPECT ANOTHER PROTRACTED SAGA

Leonardo's suggestions that the financial impact of Covid-19 may have an effect on their ability to retain their star players sounds like a warning sign to the PSG faithful.

Pandemic or not, their best players will be unlikely - and certainly not advised by their entourages - to accept any kind of pay cut and will simply seek the same wages - if not better ones - elsewhere.

PSG's intention to keep them is a positive step, but whether the trio will all actually sign on the dotted line seems a long way off.

