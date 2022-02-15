PSG prepare ‘mega’ offer for Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are putting together what the Daily Mail have described as a “lucrative homecoming package” as they look to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on a free transfer in the summer. The Frenchman is out of contract at the end of the season, and he is happy to keep his options open until then, with remaining at Old Trafford not out of the question. Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also considering a move for Pogba.

Ad

Football Varane explains big difference between himself and 'more impulsive' Pogba 11 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: The indication that Pogba could yet stay at United means he is likely waiting to see who they will get through the door as manager in the summer, and also where they finish in the Premier League table. You’d imagine he’ll be off if they finish outside the top four, but maybe the right boss could convince him to stay – although that is a big ask. Advantage PSG, as it stands, you would imagine.

**

The battle to keep Zaha

Crystal Palace are struggling to convince Wilfried Zaha to sign a new contract beyond his current deal which expires in summer 2023, the Daily Mail reports . Palace are eager to get the 29-year-old to sign a new extension but fear he may look to run his contract run down, meaning the Eagles might have to sell him for lower than they would like as opposed to losing him for free.

Paper Round’s view: The monthly Zaha story – it really is quite surprising nothing has materialised for the forward given he is talked about in and around every single transfer window. Remarkably he’s now been at Palace for seven years, and these “suitors” that the Mail talk about have never really been that desperate to sign him – although Palace’s valuations in the past have unsurprisingly put them off.

**

Pickford part of police probe into pub brawl

The Sun are running an exclusive which claims Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is at the centre of a police probe following a “mass brawl” at a pub in South Tyneside after revellers mocked his “T-Rex arms”. A witness said Pickford was getting “goaded”, but added the goalkeeper was “out the door” before it “kicked off”.

Paper Round’s view: Not much to add to stories like this one. Everton and England will likely be relieved Pickford is said to have avoided the ruckus, and no doubt he will cooperate if called upon too.

**

Chelsea to renew Kounde interest

Chelsea almost signed Jules Kounde last summer, and Marca reports the European and world champions will likely renew their interest in the Sevilla defender at the end of the season. It may well hinge on whether Antonio Rudiger stays at Stamford Bridge, and Chelsea will not hesitate to make a move for Kounde if the German decides against extending his deal with the Blues.

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger’s reputation has skyrocketed in the space of 12 months since Thomas Tuchel first took charge, and therefore he has plenty of options this summer. Real Madrid appear to be the frontrunners, but Chelsea will do their best to convince him to stay.

Transfers Pogba ready for Man Utd stay if Rangnick kept on as manager - Paper Round 29/01/2022 AT 06:46