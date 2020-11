Football

PSG ready to launch January move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos - Euro Papers

PSG are reportedly lining up a January move for Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos. The defender's contract runs out at the end of the season and it sounds as though a move to Paris is now very likely with only a one-year deal on the table in Madrid. Ramos may receive a lucrative three-year contract in Paris.

