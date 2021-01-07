Paris Saint-Germain are optimistic of signing Dele Alli on loan from Tottenham Hotspur with their new boss Mauricio Pochettino keen to reunite with the attacking midfielder, according to The Telegraph.

Alli has long been the subject of a move to PSG and is a transfer the French champions had been wanting to do when Thomas Tuchel was in charge. PSG reportedly failed with three bids in the last window.

transfers Transfer news LIVE - Ozil's agent opens up on future, Real Madrid's Bale fear 21 HOURS AGO

The Telegraph report Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let Alli go, but PSG are expected to at least try and get a short-term deal done this window.

IS HE WORTH PSG'S TIME?

It’s a story that has been circulating since November as Jose Mourinho continues to play bizarre mind games with the 24-year-old. Alli has featured just 11 times this season and started five of those matches.

Sometimes he is involved, other times he is not, regardless of whether he plays well or not. Mourinho is flip-flopping over him with no clear explanations as to why. Is it good man management making an example of him? No, it’s just confusing and unsettling for everyone. But for some reason because Mourinho is “a winner” and the team are doing well the whole affair is brushed under the carpet.

The best form in Alli’s career came under Pochettino in his first two years at the club and he won PFA Young Player of the Year in consecutive seasons by the time he was 21. However, in recent times his form has dipped and has been openly criticised by Mourinho for a perceived lack of work rate.

So a reunion with Pochettino could see Alli revive his career in France and have the opportunity to thrive as a number 10 behind Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in a league where running until you bleed isn’t everything.

For all their quality, PSG do not have a convincing number ten in their squad as it stands which restricts them from moving to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Neymar-Mbappe-Alli would the most marketable trio in world football. If it is true that it is a loan deal they want, then it shows PSG are keen to sign him for the player he is today and seem him capable of helping deliver immediate success under a manager he gets on with.

Of course Alli could turn out to be a complete flop, but either way he would surely come out of it a happier person at the end of the season than enduring more misery at Spurs.

League Cup Spurs march to Wembley; why such a fuss about Trippier’s texts? – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:42