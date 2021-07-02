Now that the Jadon Sancho saga is finally over we can move on to understanding the overall picture for how Manchester United intend to take the next step of their journey under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer is expected to be handed a new contract in pre-season as the club attempt to build momentum with a squad that unexpectedly finished second in the Premier League last season.

They are still some way off champions Manchester City but work is underway to strengthen the squad beyond £73 million poster boy Sancho before the new campaign begins in August.

Here we breakdown the areas United are trying to strengthen with a rundown of how they might close the gap on their cross city rivals.

Defence - Varane, Torres & Kounde

United’s interest in Rafael Varane is genuine and they have been slowly negotiating to make sure he really wants to come. There is still some scepticism over whether he will truly part company with Real Madrid yet United are in discussion over terms in case it does become possible.

One area that could become an issue with Varane is his wages, as sources think he would likely become the club’s highest paid outfield player with terms likely to head towards £300,000 a week.

United are cautious about the possible deal, and certainly do not want to be seen as being rejected by the player, so simultaneously they are looking into other options.

Talks with Villarreal over Pau Torres have been continuing, with the player himself kept in touch with how things are progressing. He would cost around £50million. Jules Kounde of Sevilla is considered to have fallen down the priority list.

United would listen to offers for either Eric Bailly or Phil Jones, with Bailly potentially set to become part of any deal for Torres.

Right back is an area United will look into too. Kieran Trippier is not currently looking like a feasible option but the club will revisit that in the coming weeks in case they can negotiate over his valuation.

Midfield - Rice, Camavinga & Neves

Various options are being explored as John Murtough and Darren Fletcher are understood to feel a new defensive player is needed in the centre of the park as this team evolves. The overall budget for this summer is still not completely clear but the club owners are understood to be ensuring increased financing is available on the back of a strong season and with fan pressure on them expected to rise again with more protests inside Old Trafford.

Talk of defensive midfielders and United has often led to discussion around the potential signing of Declan Rice from West Ham yet early signs suggest a deal will be difficult.

West Ham are likely to look for a fee in the region of £80million and while United have been assured the player would be happy to play for a club outside of London, his personal terms are not cheap.

It is understood Rice would be looking for around £200,000-a-week, plus signing-on fees. Chelsea are thought to be a more likely destination at this time.

It could be that United pursue an up and coming player instead that they can mould - but any interest around Eduardo Camavinga would only be stepped up if his valuation is dropped by Rennes. His current price tag is more than they are paying for Sancho.

In midfield United have also been looking at Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers, who is available to buy at around £35million. United are not yet sure whether this is a deal they will proceed with but there has been contact.

Donny van de Beek is likely to stay for now and we should soon find out what the future holds for Paul Pogba. The club are very keen not to lose him on a free transfer - his contract expires in a year - but at the same time are cautious about the terms a new deal would bring. Initial soundings suggest Pogba would seek close to £400,000 a week.

There could yet be fresh talk of a transfer - Juventus coach Max Allegri likes him so there could yet be a chance for him to return to Turin.

Attack - Sign Calvert-Lewin or stick with Greenwood?

With Sancho on board there is no real need for any more additions but Anthony Martial’s future is very much in doubt.

The club are open to trying to find him a new club, and may even let him leave on loan if it is the only way to free up space on the wage bill. However, they will take time to assess the situation as there is concern about Marcus Rashford needing shoulder surgery and the problem needs to be sorted once his participation at Euro 2020 is over.

Edinson Cavani will be the club’s first choice centre forward while Mason Greenwood will be used both on the right side and as a rotator with Cavani. There are links to Dominic Calvert-Lewin but it is understood Sir Alex Ferguson has been very encouraging about the prospect of starting to use Greenwood centrally from next term.

There is always rumour about a potential return of Cristiano Ronaldo but that is not on the agenda.

