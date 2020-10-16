Fernandes wanted by Europe's finest

Bruno Fernandes is the target of an ambitious transfer by both Barcelona and Real Madrid despite only signing for Manchester United in January, according to a report from the Sun. The Liga giants are ready to go head-to-head over the Portuguese international after it was rumoured that he had a falling out with Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during the club's 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Fernandes was subbed at half-time during the defeat and was allegedly involved in a heated row in the changing rooms during the break.

Paper Round's view: Surely it can't be true. Fernandes has only just joined United and he has been their best player by a mile since his transfer from Sporting Clube back in January. The club are building a talented squad and the 26-year-old is vital to their future plans. There are always going to be arguments during tough losses - especially at top clubs with players who have winning mentalities. It's normal and probably even a good thing. After Barcelona's summer, it would be tough to see them affording a player of Fernandes' value and Real Madrid seem to have their eyes on French superstar-in-the-making Eduardo Camavinga. This rumour is probably nothing to worry about for United fans.

#PogSTAY

Manchester United have prolonged the stay of Paul Pogba at the club by activating the 12-month extension in the Frenchman's contract, according to the Mail. Pogba's current deal was initially set to expire next summer, which would've allowed to him open talks with foreign clubs as early as January, but the Red Devils were able to extend his £290,000-a-week deal to 2022. The 27-year-old recently admitted that it was his personal dream to play for Real Madrid one day and that he hadn't even opened initial discussions over a signing a new contract at Old Trafford.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United probably haven't opened contract extension talks with Pogba because they knew they were going to activate the one-year extension clause in his current deal. The World Cup winner has been inconsistent since his return to Old Trafford back in 2016 for a then-world record fee. However, it seems like United are still keeping the faith with him. The Red Devils are clearly building a squad that they hope will become Premier League challengers and they will need Pogba for that. It would make sense to start to open contract talks with the French midfielder as soon as possible so that there's no danger of being in a sticky situation this time next year.

Ozil set for another squad omission

Mesut Ozil is set to be axed from Arsenal's Premier League squad just a week after missing out on the Gunners' Europa League roster. According to the Sun, the 31-year-old won't be registered for the Premier League due to the north London club's bloated squad. Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and William Saliba missed out on spots in the Europa League squad and the German is likely to miss out once more despite being the club's highest paid player, earning £350,000 per week. Ozil's last appearance for Arsenal was on March 7, before Covid-19 interrupted the Premier League season.

Paper Round's view: It's an absolute nightmare for Arsenal. The guy is their highest-paid player. He's earning a mouth-watering £350,000 per week but he won't play a single minute for the Gunners in the Europa League or Premier League this season. Ozil's contract expires next summer, but the club need to figure out a way to make him leave in the January transfer window. It's strange from the outside because the German was in decent form before the 2019-20 season was halted due to Covid-19 and he hasn't featured since. Whatever's happened, it's a huge waste of money for the north London club and it's a waste of talent that won't be on show any time soon.

UEFA could reduce Euro venues

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has reiterated that he is confident that the European Championships will definitely go ahead next summer, but the hosting situation could be altered if needed due to Covid-19. The competition was delayed a year due to the pandemic and it is still set to be hosted by 12 different European cities, despite rising infection rates across the continent. Ceferin admitted the plans could be changed and the tournament could even end up being hosted by one single country.

Paper Round's view: It would be gutting for football fans who had tickets to matches across Europe, but it makes sense. Nobody knows what the world will look like in eight months time and whether or not there will be a vaccine to tackle Covid-19. If the number of hosts need to be reduced or there even needs to be one country to host the entire tournament, fans will just be thankful that it is going ahead. It's still a long time away so anything could happen before next June.

