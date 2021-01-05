Real Madrid have been concerned that Gareth Bale’s uncertain fit at Tottenham could lead to him returning to Spain at the end of the season.

However, Spurs have had no issues with Bale since he returned to the club, despite the fact he has started just one Premier League match and has been dealing with minor injury problems. It is believed they would be willing to discuss ways to open up a prolonged stay.

Sources indicate that he has been a good addition and helped improve the harmony of the squad, and also that Jose Mourinho likes having him. He is on loan until the end of this season but Madrid have been hoping Spurs will decide to keep the 31-year-old forward beyond that period so that he does not return for the final year of his contract.

Ideally they want him to complete a full transfer, to get him off the wage bill and help clear the way for the signing of Kylian Mbappe.

Spurs feel the player is still going to improve in terms of fitness and sharpness as this season progresses but would most likely prefer another loan agreement if possible. Certainly, Daniel Levy loves having him and will be keen to keep Bale at a time when Spurs are shaping the squad to completely suit their manager.

As mentioned previously in this column, the club are also planning to put renewed terms on the table for Harry Kane at the end of this season. He is being linked with a move to Manchester City and with his current deal at Spurs expiring in 2024, the club would like to extend that agreement and retain top value.

There is confidence that Kane remains completely committed to the club but he last signed a new deal in 2018 and it is now time to revisit the terms of his contract to ensure he is happy as they move forward.

AC Milan set to swoop for Jovic

AC Milan will move for striker Luka Jovic if they are given encouragement from Real Madrid that he is available this month.

The Italian club have been making background checks on Jovic’s mindset at a time when he has been stuck on the bench in Spain. He has not started a La Liga match since September and has not scored a goal for them since February.

Milan are stepping up their charge for a potential Serie A title push this month and are looking to bulk up the depth of their squad. Jovic, 23, is on the radar as a good fit but they are waiting for Madrid to declare whether he is available for a move before actively pursuing him.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha is also being linked to Milan but the rumours are wide of the mark.

Leicester like look of Juventus defender

Leicester City are emerging as a potential landing spot for Juventus defender Merih Demiral. Demiral, 22, has become frustrated at the club and is beginning to worry about the condition he will be in for Turkey at Euro 2020 (or Euro 2021, as it can now be known).

Juventus are said to be determined not to let him leave in the current window but discussions are expected to take place where the player seeks assurances about the rest of the season in terms of playing time and how he fits into Andrea Pirlo's plans.

Leicester have been admiring Demiral for the past two years and would love to offer him a path into the Premier League, although he is also being linked with Tottenham , Manchester United and Liverpool.

Traore wants January exit, with Leeds keen

Adama Traore still wants to leave Wolves this month and will be available for less than £50million.

Traore, 24, has started the last three games but a fall-out over his protracted contract negotiations have led to frustration at the club and Leeds are showing keen interest.

Director of football Victor Orta, who knows Traore from his time at Middlesbrough, is driving the interest.

It is thought a deal might become possible if Wolves are willing to consider staggered payments for the player.

Traore is looking to impress with an eye on becoming a surprise inclusion for the Spain squad at the European Championship.

