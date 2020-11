Football

Real Madrid in three-team scrap to land Erling Haaland - Euro Papers

After trying to sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG in 2021, Real Madrid will move for Erling Haaland the following summer. The Borussia Dortmund star is available for ‘just’ €75 million in 2022 due to a “verbal agreement” with Borussia Dortmund…

