Rennes accept Camavinga to leave

Spanish newspaper Marca suggests that teenage Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will leave the club at the end of the season. The 18-year-old player has struggled to impress this season and there is an anticipation he will leave this summer when he will have just one year left on his contract. Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are all keen.

Paper Round’s view: Camavinga looks like he has the talent and potential to be one of the best players in Europe for the next decade. However if he is already looking like he is losing his focus then there may be questions about his temperament. A move to one of the bigger European clubs might give him the chance to take the occasional break from the first team, which might take the pressure off.

West Ham striker Sebastien Haller looks likely to leave the club to join Dutch side Ajax, with a £22 million move agreed. The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has underwhelmed in his 18 months with the club and David Moyes will look at a replacement. One option, reports the Mail, is Lyon striker Moussa Dembele, but a more feasible option could be Bournemouth striker Josh King.

Paper Round’s view: King has shown he is capable of scoring relatively regularly in the Premier League and should take only a little time to adjust if he were to move in January. For Dembele, he has experience in Scotland and would also likely acclimatise well. The problem for West Ham is that Dembele will likely want to join a bigger club given he is too talented to consider such a step down.

Ozil close to Fenerbahce move

Mesut Ozil’s time at Arsenal could soon finally be at an end, according to the Mirror. The 32-year-old midfielder has not played for the club for the best part of a year and with a contract running out this summer, they are keen to get his £350,000-a-week wages off their books. There has been talk of a move to DC United but Ozil would like a move to Turkey.

Paper Round’s view: Ozil clearly has strong links with Turkey and so it would likely appeal to him to spend some of his professional career in the country’s league before he retires. The option of a move to MLS will still probably be there in a couple of years if he wants another payday later on. For Arsenal, they will want to stop paying his wages but should learn from how badly they handled the situation.

Bayern linked with Richards

German and European champions Bayern Munich are interested in Reading’s left-back Omar Richards. The 22-year-old England under-21 international is out of contract at the end of the season which means that he can agree a free transfer with Bayern or another foreign club in January. Everton are also interested, according to the Sun, to provide competition to Lucas Digne.

Paper Round’s view: Richards will almost certainly leave in the summer if he is available for nothing, and especially if he is able to move up into the Premier League. There is though a history of young British players succeeding in Germany at the moment, with more chance to get regular football, so perhaps Richards will be tempted to take a gamble and move abroad.

