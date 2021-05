Football

Real Madrid make Kylian Mbappe's international team-mate their top priorty - Euro Papers

Real Madrid want to sign Kylian Mbappe's international team-mate as their top priority this season. But there is a worry that by leaving it a summer they have made it more difficult for themselves in trying to sign him this summer. However they hope that the lure of playing for Real Madrid will be the key.

